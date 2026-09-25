ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions: Report

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The International Criminal Court spent the past year overhauling its systems, shifting its office software from Microsoft to German open-source alternative openDesk, and finding workarounds for health insurance and banking.

THE HAGUE – The International Criminal Court has insulated itself against potential court-wide US sanctions, its deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sept 25.

“We have done a lot of work to ensure that the court is buffered from the impacts of any potential sanctions in the future,” she told the FT.

The tribunal has spent the past year overhauling its systems, shifting its office software from Microsoft to German open-source alternative openDesk, and finding workarounds for health insurance and banking, Khan said.

The court has also been paying employees months in advance to mitigate payroll disruption, according to the FT.

Reuters reported earlier this week that US President Donald Trump's administration has prepared sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon. REUTERS