IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine's Russian-held nuclear power plant

A Russian serviceman stands guard at the seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Ukraine, in May 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
5 min ago

VIENNA (REUTERS) - The UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday (June 29) it had again lost its connection to its surveillance systems keeping track of nuclear material at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, which the watchdog wants to inspect.

"The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again - for the second time in the past month - only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission (to Zaporizhzhia)," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

The connection was lost on Saturday "due to a disruption of the facility's communication systems", it added.

More On This Topic
IAEA watchdog says it must visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine
Russia asks for payments from Ukraine for power from seized nuclear power plant

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top