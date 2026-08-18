IAEA: drone exploded at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant bus stop, killing one

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FRANKFURT, Aug 18 - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday that a drone exploded at a bus stop used by staff of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, killing one and injuring several others.

The IAEA, the United Nations' nuclear power watchdog, in a statement on X also said the plant's director described the incident as "the worst event the plant has faced".

The agency, citing the plant's director, said the explosion at around 6 a.m. caused 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one death and three serious injuries.

Russian forces seized the station, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and each side has since regularly accused the other of actions compromising nuclear safety.

Among recent military incidents, water supplies to parts of the power station were hit in July.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday called on "military commanders responsible for these actions as well as all others aiming on nuclear power plants and/or their staff to put an immediate stop to these unacceptable actions".

They "constitute great risks to nuclear safety and security during the conflict", he added. REUTERS