IAEA director discusses non-proliferation with head of Russia’s Rosatom

Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi speak as they attend a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 12 - The director general of the U.N. nuclear watchdog discussed non-proliferation issues on Thursday with the head of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation ahead of other meetings with officials, the company said.

Emmanuel Grossi, head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, TASS news agency reported earlier.

"On the eve of the meeting, the head of the state corporation (Rosatom) Alexei Likhachev and the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi discussed strategic issues concerning the enforcement of the non-proliferation regime and the development of nuclear energy in the world," Rosatom said.

The statement gave no other details of the discussions. REUTERS