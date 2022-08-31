IAEA aiming to 'prevent a nuclear accident' at Russia-held Ukraine plant: Grossi

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE (AFP) - UN inspectors en route to a Russian-held power plant on the frontline of fighting in southern Ukraine are aiming to prevent "a nuclear accident", the IAEA chief said on Wednesday (Aug 31).

"My mission is... to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," said Mr Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose 14-strong team arrived in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia around 1100 GMT (7pm Singapore time on Wednesday).