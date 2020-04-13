I owe healthcare staff my life, says Johnson

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from Covid-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said yesterday.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a spokesman said. "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Last Monday, he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until Thursday.

He has said he owes his life to the staff of the state-run National Health Service.

"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," Mr Johnson said of the staff at the hospital, which is just across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament.

The comments were released to journalists.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said in last Saturday's daily government news briefing that Mr Johnson needed time to rest and recover before returning to work.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is currently deputising for the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Britain's death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 10,612 across hospitals after a recorded daily rise of 737, the Health Ministry said yesterday, citing figures at 1600 GMT (midnight Singapore time) last Saturday.

The previous two daily increase figures were both above 900.

