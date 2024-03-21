'I had such fun!' says winner of Abel top maths prize

PARIS - For Michel Talagrand, who won the Abel mathematics prize on March 20, maths provided a fun life free from all constraints – and an escape from the eye problems he suffered as a child.

“Maths, the more you do it, the easier it gets,” the 72-year-old said in an interview with AFP.

He is the fifth French Abel winner since the award was created by Norway’s government in 2003 to compensate for the lack of a Nobel prize in mathematics.

Dr Talagrand’s career in functional analysis and probability theory saw him tame some of the incredibly complicated limits of random behaviour.

But the mathematician said he had just been “studying very simple things by understanding them absolutely thoroughly.”

Dr Talagrand said he was stunned when told by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters that he had won the Abel prize.

“I did not react – I literally didn’t think for at least five seconds,” he said, adding that he was very happy for his wife and two children.

Fear of going blind

When he was young, Dr Talagrand only turned to maths “out of necessity,” he said.

By the age of 15, he had endured multiple retinal detachments and “lived in terror of going blind”.

Unable to run around with friends in Lyon, Dr Talagrand immersed himself in his studies.

His father had a maths degree and so he followed the same path. He said he was a “mediocre” student in other areas.

Dr Talagrand was particularly poor at spelling, and still lashes out at what he calls its “arbitrary rules”.

Especially in comparison to maths, which has “an order in which you do well if you are sensitive to it,” he said.