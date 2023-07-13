‘I absolutely guarantee’ US commitment to Nato, Biden tells allies

HELSINKI – President Joe Biden on Thursday gave his assurance that the United States would stay committed to Nato despite “extreme elements” of the Republican party, during a visit to Finland to welcome it as the alliance’s latest member.

“I absolutely guarantee it,” Mr Biden said at a news conference when asked about the US commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, given the political instability in the US.

Mr Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had threatened to take the US out of the alliance.

“No one can guarantee the future, but this is the best bet anyone could make,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden was in Helsinki to participate in a summit with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway. He came directly from this week’s Nato summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only made the alliance stronger.

“A stronger Nato makes the entire world stronger,” he said.

Finland’s decision to join Nato broke with seven decades of military non-alignment and roughly doubled the length of the border Nato shares with Russia.

Finland repelled an attempted Soviet invasion during World War II but lost territory. It maintained accommodating relations with Russia until President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion in February 2022.

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Mr Biden hailed Finland as an “incredible asset” to the Nato military alliance.

“I don’t think Nato has ever been stronger,” he told reporters, adding later that this week’s summit was a reminder of member nations’ common values and challenges.

“The vision for the world that we all share... is one that’s more free, more secure,” he said.

Mr Niinisto said Finland’s Nato membership heralded “a new era in our security”, and applauded Mr Biden for creating unity at the Vilnius summit, which focused on supporting Ukraine.

“You will be one of those who wrote it to history,” he told Mr Biden about Finland joining the alliance.

Mr Biden and the Nordic leaders said in a statement following the talks that they would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

‘Total change’

Mr Biden also welcomed Sweden’s prospective entry to Nato. Sweden applied to join Nato alongside Finland, but its bid was held up by Turkey, which says Sweden is doing too little against people Ankara sees as terrorists.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan dropped objections to its application this week.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson thanked Mr Biden for his support in Sweden’s push to join Nato, and said there was great potential for closer US-Nordic cooperation and a stronger link in facing challenges, including on issues involving China.

“We’re seeing a total change to the European security structure as a result of Russia’s move and the Nordic countries writ large have moved closer to the West in response to Russia’s aggressive and destabilising actions,” a White House official said earlier.

Mr Biden’s visit comes almost exactly five years after Trump struck a conciliatory tone with Mr Putin at talks in Helsinki.

Mr Biden said he looked forward to discussing climate change, artificial intelligence and support for Ukraine with the Finnish leader. REUTERS