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Hungary’s PM says he will conclude political deal on EU funds with von der Leyen

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FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar walks as he opens former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's offices to the public in Budapest, Hungary, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on May 28 said a deal on EU funds was “very close”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BUDAPEST – Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on May 29 he would conclude a political agreement on the release of frozen European Union funds at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day.

Mr Magyar arrived in Brussels on May 28 to negotiate the release of EU funds that were frozen under the previous government led by Mr Viktor Orban due to concerns over the rule-of-law and guarantees against corruption.

“At 1pm I will hold talks with the President of the European Commission, and we will conclude the political agreement on the EU funding of thousands of billions of forints due to our country,” Mr Magyar wrote in a Facebook post.

On May 28, Mr Magyar said a deal on EU funds was “very close” as there was agreement with Brussels on many issues, although some questions remained over the fight against corruption.

Hungary’s new government is under pressure to unlock the country’s share of the EU recovery fund money before an Aug 31 deadline: €6.5 billion (S$9.6 billion) in grants and €3.9 billion in cheap loans.

Some €7 billion in EU structural funds are also frozen, but the country has several years to access this cash.

The release of EU funds is vital for the Hungarian economy, which has been virtually stagnant for three years and also for the severely stretched Hungarian state budget. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.