Hungary's PM Orban: EU's strategy on Ukraine 'has failed'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BUDAPEST - The European Union's strategy with regards to the war in Ukraine "has failed" and the bloc should create a plan B as the Ukrainians will not win on the frontline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Hungarian state radio on Friday.

Orban, speaking in Brussels on the sidelines of an EU summit, said there was a "big battle" at the summit especially over support for Ukraine. Orban said he saw no reason for Hungary sending any taxpayers' money to the EU budget for financial support for Ukraine. REUTERS

