Straitstimes.com header logo

Hungary's Orban says Trump strategy grasps Europe's 'civilisation-scale decline'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a bilateral lunch hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a bilateral lunch hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Follow topic:

BUDAPEST, Dec 11 - The new National Security Strategy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration shows that America understands Europe's "civilisational-scale decline", Hungarian Prime ‍Minister ​Viktor Orban wrote on X on Thursday.

In ‍a sweeping strategy document published last week, Trump said the United States could ​reassess ​its relationship with Europe, and that the continent faces "civilizational erasure" and must change course.

The document caused shock across Europe, but Orban, ‍a long-time Trump ally, called it "the most important and most interesting ​document of recent years".

He ⁠said it showed Washington had grasped that Europe reached an "economic dead end" and that its values, democracy and free market were all in danger.

Orban also said ​the U.S. administration understood that Europe needed to rebuild its relationship with Russia "at ‌a strategic level".

Orban has maintained ​close ties to Moscow even since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, and has often criticised European Union sanctions against Russia.

"America has a precise understanding of Europe’s decline. They see the civilisational-scale decline that we in Hungary have been fighting against for fifteen years. ‍At last, we are not fighting against it alone," Orban ​said.

Last month, the United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. ​sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after ‌Orban pressed his case for a reprieve during a cordial meeting with Trump in Washington. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.