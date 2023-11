BUDAPEST - The EU must not start membership talks with Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, stressing this was Hungary's "clear stance" on the issue.

EU countries' leaders are due to decide in mid-December on whether to accept the Commission's recommendation to invite Kyiv to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions.

Any such decision requires unanimity of the bloc's 27 members, with Hungary seen as the main potential obstacle. REUTERS