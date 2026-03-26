Hungary’s opposition leader wants probe into alleged intelligence move against Tisza

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FILE PHOTO: Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, claps on stage during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against Habsburg rule, in Budapest, Hungary, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST, March 26 - Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar called on the chief prosecutor late on Wednesday to launch a probe into what he called a state intelligence operation against his Tisza party, after a report by news site Direkt36 published this week.

Speaking on the campaign trail, Magyar, whose party looks set to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in an April 12 election, according to opinion polls, said the government "used the police for political purposes" when the homes of two Tisza IT specialists were raided in 2025 and computers were seized based on "made-up accusations".

"You should investigate those who abused state power, and used the police and the secret services for political purposes," Magyar said.

The Chief Prosecutor's office said in a reply to Reuters' questions that it does not react to political statements.

"The National Bureau of Investigation has been conducting an investigation since 4 November 2025 due to the suspicion of a criminal offence affecting the IT system of the Tisza party. This investigation is ongoing," it added.

HACKING ATTEMPT

Investigative site Direkt36 published a report on Tuesday saying authorities had interrogated two IT specialists linked to Tisza in July 2025 based on allegations of child pornography.

Police found no evidence suggesting child pornography on the devices seized from the two men but found details of an operation showing attempts to hack into the Tisza party’s IT system, the investigation showed.

The report says Hungary's internal intelligence agency, the Constitution Protection Office, directed the police probe. The police, the Constitution Protection Office and the government spokesman did not respond to emailed Reuters questions.

On Wednesday, Direkt36 ran a video interview with a police investigator for the cybersecurity unit who was involved in the raid, who gave a detailed account of the investigation and the involvement of intelligence services.

The government spokesman said on Wednesday the two IT specialists in the Direkt36 report were "not simply tech workers who happened to assist the opposition" and that is not why they were investigated.

"They drew the attention of the authorities because they had Ukrainian links, intelligence-adjacent contacts, and surveillance-related equipment in their possession," the spokesman's statement said.

Orban, a right-wing nationalist, is facing the biggest challenge to his 16-year grip on power in next month's election. REUTERS