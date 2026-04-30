Hungary's Magyar says he had 'successful' talks on funds with EU's von der Leyen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BUDAPEST, April 29 - Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said he had "extremely constructive and successful" talks on Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on frozen EU funds that he said would soon arrive in Hungary.

The Commission had blocked access to the funds because it ruled the outgoing government of Viktor Orban had breached EU standards on the rule of law.

Some of the frozen funds, such as 11 billion euros ($13 billion) from the post-pandemic Recovery Fund, must be drawn by mid-August or be irrevocably lost.

Magyar wrote in a Facebook post after his meeting with von der Leyen that he would return to Brussels during the week of May 25 to conclude a political agreement on the frozen funds.

"The European Union is not imposing conditions that would be contrary to our country's interests," Magyar wrote.

After the meeting, von der Leyen said that she had a "very good exchange" with Magyar.

"We discussed the steps necessary to unlock EU funds earmarked for Hungary, that are frozen due to corruption and rule of law concerns," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Officials from both sides have already met twice since the sweeping April 12 election victory of Magyar's Tisza party, which gave him a two-thirds majority in parliament which means he is able to change the constitution.

EU officials say that, due to the super-majority, he will be able to make the necessary legal changes quickly to unlock the time-sensitive funds.

Hungary's incoming prime minister also met European Council President Antonio Costa. REUTERS