Hungary's Magyar says documents from outgoing government being destroyed

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Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar talks to the media after talks between parties on preparations for the first session of the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

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BUDAPEST, April 17 - Hungarian election winner Peter Magyar said on Friday he had reports that sensitive documents from the time of the outgoing administration were being destroyed and called on people to report any such acts.

Magyar's Tisza party - which won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, ending right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule - said it had set up an online platform where whistleblowers could leave anonymous tip-offs.

"Anyone participating in such criminal activity will face the rigour of the law after the new government is formed," Magyar said in a Facebook video on Friday. He is expected to be sworn in on May 9 or 10, when parliament convenes.

Tisza had received reports that documents were being destroyed in ministries, government offices including the National Judicial Office, and companies that flourished under Orban's rule, Magyar added.

A government spokesman and press officials for the National Judicial Office did not immediately respond to emailed questions for comment.

"The destruction of evidence damages the Hungarian state, while it can also potentially render any subsequent investigations impossible," Magyar said.

Magyar has pledged to launch a sweeping anti-corruption drive after taking office as part of wider efforts to secure the release of billions of euros of funding frozen by the EU, which accused Orban of undermining democracy.

Orban has regularly denied any wrongdoing and said Hungary was no more corrupt than other European countries.

In an online interview on Thursday, the veteran leader said widespread media reports of the wealth accumulated by businessmen close to his Fidesz party had likely contributed to his defeat. He did not comment on the accuracy of the reports. REUTERS