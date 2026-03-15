Hungary's feuding parties gather for key show of force ahead of election

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BUDAPEST, March 15 - Hungary's feuding political parties gathered for a key show of force on Sunday as an acrimonious campaign between right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and centre-right challenger Peter Magyar entered a pivotal stage ahead of an April 12 election.

In power since 2010, Orban faces what could be his toughest bid for re-election after three years of stagnation, a surge in the cost of living and the rise of a pro-European Union rival seen by many as a viable alternative.

Orban's Fidesz party and Magyar's Tisza were both due to stage large-scale marches in Budapest to mark Hungary's March 15 national day and rally their supporters, with most surveys showing Tisza ahead by a wide margin.

Orban has cast the vote as a choice between war and peace, accusing his rivals of plotting to drag Hungary into the war raging in neighbouring Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion, accusations which the opposition has denied.

But Orban's messages still resonated with supporters gathering in the streets of Budapest and planning to march to parliament to attend a speech by the veteran nationalist leader.

"Hungarians, young or old should not be sent to the front lines, because this is a senseless war," said Maria Erdelyi, who attended the rally. "This is only about money and nothing else."

Orban has long been at loggerheads with the EU over Ukraine, among many other issues. Defying Brussels, he has maintained cordial ties with Moscow, refuses to send weapons to Ukraine, and says Kyiv can never join the EU.

Jozsef Lados called Orban "Europe's best politician", saying Hungary should stick with him instead of betting on Magyar, whom he described as an "adventurer".

Magyar has dismissed Orban's campaign as laughable "propaganda", but Tisza has trodden cautiously on Ukraine, saying it opposes any fast-track EU accession for Kyiv and that it would put the issue to a binding referendum if it wins power. REUTERS