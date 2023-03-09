Hungary vows to fight in EU court to defend anti-LGBT law

Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said the law aims to protect children, not target the LGBT community. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s Justice Minister said late on Wednesday that Budapest would fight in the Court of Justice of the European Union to defend an education law that Brussels says discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post that she had submitted a counterclaim to the court because the government would stick to its stance that education was a matter for national governments to decide.

In June 2021, the Hungarian Parliament passed a law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.

The government said the law aims to protect children, not target the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

“Just as we have done so far, we will go to the wall if it’s about protecting our children,” Ms Varga said.

She added that upholding the legislation was necessary and further measures would be taken. She did not specify what they would be.

The stand-off comes at a time when Brussels has suspended the disbursement of billions of euros of much-needed EU funds to Hungary until Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.

The European Commission referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the EU over the anti-LGBT law in mid-2022.

The commission has said it considers the law to be in violation of the EU’s internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals and EU values. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Germany to make legal gender change easier
Thousands march in Belgrade against planned Gay Pride parade

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top