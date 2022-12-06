Hungary vetoes of EU aid for Ukraine, bloc delays decision on funds for Budapest

BRUSSELS - Hungary vetoed an 18 billion-euro (S$25.67 billion) loan to Ukraine from the European Union on Tuesday as its row with the bloc over undermining democracy rumbled on and EU finance ministers delayed a decision on whether to unfreeze billions of euros in aid earmarked for Budapest.

At an EU economics and finance ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Hungarian minister Mihaly Varga confirmed his government’s opposition to supporting Ukraine with the loan.

Hungary has said it would not take part in joint EU borrowing for Ukraine, though Budapest has said it would provide bilateral assistance.

But this is not how Hungary’s decision to block the EU loan has been received by all.

Mr Varga’s Lithuanian colleague told Reuters ahead of the talks that it was “immoral” for Hungary to hold up EU aid for Ukraine to extract approval from other member states for handing billions of euros from their joint budget over to Budapest.

On Tuesday, the chairman of the ministerial meeting said Hungary’s position would not stop other EU countries.

“We will not be discouraged. Our ambition remains that we’ll start the disbursement of our aid to Ukraine in January,” said the Czech Republic’s Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura.

“This means we will be looking for a solution supported by 26 member states,” without Hungary, he added.

Locked in a tug-of-war with Hungary, the ministers decided to take off their agenda on Tuesday any decision about 7.5 billion euros in EU funds earmarked for Hungary, according to EU officials.

The ministers were supposed to vote on a recommendation last week by the bloc’s executive European Commission to freeze the money, worth 65 per cent of cohesion funds assigned to Hungary from the EU budget, until the end of 2027 over corruption risks.

“The rule of law conditionality mechanism discussion was taken off the agenda of the formal meeting,” said one of the sources. “No formal decision today.”

The ministers also delayed any decision on Budapest’s spending plan for another 5.8 billion euros envisaged for Hungary from the bloc’s economic stimulus, which had been set up to help economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together, the funds add up to nearly 9 per cent of Hungary’s estimated 2022 GDP.