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Hungary to stop issuing worker visas to people from three countries starting Friday

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BUDAPEST, June 5 - Hungary's government will stop issuing worker visas to employees from the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia from Friday, a government spokeswoman said, calling the move a first step towards regulating the inflow of guest workers.

• Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Tisza party, which ended right-wing leader Viktor Orban's 16-year rule in an April 12 election landslide, has said it would stop issuing visas to workers from outside the European Union from June.

• Government to tighten employment opportunities for guest workers over what it says are concerns they are pushing down local salaries, spokeswoman Vanda Szondi told a media briefing.

• Foreign workers account for just 2% of Hungary's workforce based on official statistics, but some sectors, like services and manufacturing, are heavily reliant on foreign workers.

• Government to change decree allowing manpower companies to import workers in a simplified procedure from the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia as of Friday.

• Employees already present can still apply for an extension, while requests already submitted would be assessed.

• Government calls reforms a first step in a planned long-term solution.

• Some of Hungary's largest foreign investors have said a complete halt to the inflow of guest workers would hit companies and the wider economy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.