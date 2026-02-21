Hungary threatens to block Ukraine aid over oil row

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts as he arrives to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on Dec 18, 2025.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened on Feb 20 to veto the European Union’s US$106‑billion (S$134 billion) loan to Ukraine unless Kyiv restored Russian oil deliveries through a pipeline on its territory.

Ukrainian authorities say the Druzhba pipeline, which runs from Russia through its territory to Slovakia and Hungary, was shut down after being damaged during a Russian attack in January.

The shutdown angered Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico and Orban. The two are among Russia’s closest allies in Europe.

“As long as Ukraine blocks the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary will block the €90 billion Ukrainian war loan. We will not be pushed around!” the Hungarian leader wrote on Facebook.

Slovakia’s Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said on Feb 20 that Ukraine had postponed the resumption of oil deliveries until Feb 24.

On Feb 18, Mr Fico declared a state of emergency over supplies and threatened retaliatory measures against Ukraine if the pipeline was not reopened.

Mr Fico and Mr Orban have accused the Ukrainian government of political “blackmail” against Hungary, which opposes Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The European Parliament approved the loan on Feb 11 to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. AFP