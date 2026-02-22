Hungary threatens to block EU’s latest package of sanctions on Russia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to veto the European Union’s US$106 billion (S$134.3 billion) loan to Ukraine.

BUDAPEST – Hungary will block the European Union’s latest package of sanctions against Russia unless Ukraine reopens a key oil pipeline that supplies the country, Hungary’s prime minister and foreign minister both said on Feb 22.

“No support for sanctions; the 20th sanctions package will be rejected,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media platform X.

“Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kyiv to move forward,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted, also on X.

This threat came a day after Mr Orban threatened to veto the European Union’s US$106 billion (S$134.3 billion) loan to Ukraine over the same pipeline.

Ukraine says the Druzhba pipeline that crosses its territory to deliver Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary was damaged on Jan 27 by Russian strikes.

The EU in early February proposed new sanctions against Russia, targeting the banking and energy sectors, its 20th package since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

The European Commission also intends to activate its anti-coercion tool, for the first time, to ban the export of all machine tools and radio equipment to countries where there is a high risk that these products will be re-exported to Russia.

All the EU’s 27 member states must give their approval before the new sanctions can take effect. AFP