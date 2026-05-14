Hungary summons Russian ambassador over drone strikes on western Ukraine

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Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar delivers a speech on the day new members of government take their oath of office in the Parliament, in Budapest, Hungary, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, May 13 - Hungary has summoned Russia's ambassador over a drone attack on western Ukraine, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Wednesday.

Russia unleashed a daytime drone attack on Ukraine earlier on Wednesday, targeting critical infrastructure and killing at least three people in the west and prompting NATO-member Poland to scramble fighter jets.

The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry on Thursday morning to meet foreign minister Anita Orban, Magyar said during a press conference following the first cabinet meeting of the new Hungarian government.

Orban will condemn the attack at the meeting and ask the ambassador when Russia plans to end the more than four-year-old war with Ukraine, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orban said in a Facebook video that Hungary "deeply condemns" Russian drone strikes on ethnic Hungarian regions in western Ukraine.

Russia's embassy in Budapest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government maintained a close relationship with Moscow even after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. REUTERS