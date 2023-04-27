Hungary sacks army chief in latest shakeup

BUDAPEST - Hungary’s top army chief was relieved of his post on Thursday without explanation, according to a presidential decree, the latest upheaval in the Nato member’s armed forces in recent months.

Several hundred senior officers and military intelligence officers have reportedly been fired this year as a law adopted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government in January allowed the defence minister to sack anyone over the age of 45.

While the government says it wants to rejuvenate the armed forces, opposition parties have called the personnel cull “purges”, aimed at replacing Western-oriented pro-Nato officers.

“With effect from April 27, I have dismissed Lieutenant-General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the commander of the Hungarian Defence Forces, from his position,” said a decree signed by President Katalin Novak, in Hungary’s official gazette.

No further details were provided.

Lt-Gen Ruszin-Szendi was Hungary’s youngest-ever commander when appointed at the age of 46 by Ms Novak’s predecessor as president, Mr Janos Ader, in 2019.

According to a Defence Ministry statement on Thursday, his proposed replacement is Lt- Gen Gabor Borondi, 52, currently Hungary’s military representative to Nato and the EU.

Lt-Gen Ruszin-Szendi “will continue to serve his country in another field,” said the statement.

The move follows upheaval in senior army ranks this year, with the government, which has beefed up defence spending, saying it wants to create “a performance-dependent competitive situation” in the army.