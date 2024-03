BRUSSELS – Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in the United States this week to meet former president Donald Trump. The two are close soulmates – both are far-right politicians determined to displace their country’s established political elites.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that the Hungarian leader discarded old conventions by openly supporting Trump’s re-election bid in November. “We would very much like to see President Donald Trump return to the White House,” Mr Orban said.