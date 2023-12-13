Hungary publishes judicial reforms in attempt to get access to EU funds

The Hungarian national flag and the flag of the European Union fly on the building of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

BUDAPEST - Hungary published further judicial reforms in its official journal on Wednesday which are seen as crucial for Budapest being able to unlock access to frozen EU funds.

The European Commission's executive said earlier on Wednesday it was waiting for this final step from Hungary.

It said Hungary's latest judicial reforms must be published in the country's official journal to be fully enacted, which would then allow it to unfreeze up to 10 billion euros in development aid for Budapest from the bloc's shared budget. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top