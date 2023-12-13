Hungary publishes judicial reforms in attempt to get access to EU funds

BUDAPEST - Hungary published further judicial reforms in its official journal on Wednesday which are seen as crucial for Budapest being able to unlock access to frozen EU funds.

The European Commission's executive said earlier on Wednesday it was waiting for this final step from Hungary.

It said Hungary's latest judicial reforms must be published in the country's official journal to be fully enacted, which would then allow it to unfreeze up to 10 billion euros in development aid for Budapest from the bloc's shared budget. REUTERS