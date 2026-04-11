Hungary PM Viktor Orban’s birthplace turns into a battleground for his survival

Ahead of the April 12 election, there is popular discontentment over the cost of living and cronyism in Hungary under the leadership of Mr Viktor Orban, who returned to power in 2010.

– Szekesfehervar is Mr Viktor Orban’s kind of place. It is where he was born, where he attended high school and a city that encapsulates his domination of Hungarian politics since returning to power in 2010.

Some 60km south-west of Budapest, it is also now the kind of place that Mr Orban desperately needs to keep hold of in Hungary’s election on April 12. Polling shows Szekesfehervar , where the first kings of Hungary were crowned, is a bellwether for the outcome of the vote.

The Prime Minister is facing the biggest ever challenge to his nationalist rule, while his relationship with Russia and opposition to aiding Ukraine are under scrutiny. Inside and outside the country, the election is being framed as a now-or-never moment for Hungary to shift back towards the European mainstream.

While the vote might have outsized geopolitical significance, as ever it is places like Szekesfehervar that will decide. A handful of voters in the quiet city willing to speak in the run-up to the election all said the same thing: Hungary needs change.

Nationwide, polls have consistently shown a double-digit lead for opposition leader Peter Magyar’s Tisza party over Mr Orban’s Fidesz. In one of the two Szekesfehervar districts, which Fidesz has held since 1998 and which is seen as a must-win for Mr Orban’s party, the margin was about 13 percentage points in favour of Tisza, according to 21 Research Center, an independent think-tank in Budapest.

The district is a key indicator. The result there is likely to reflect the national vote share, according to electoral analyst Matyas Bodi. In 2022, just weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Fidesz was re-elected by a whopping 26-point margin.

“People are just tired and unhappy, there’s this sense that we’re stuck in a hamster wheel,” said Peter, a cafe owner in the town. He declined to be identified by his full name when speaking about politics. “It’s not about enthusiasm for Tisza, it’s about having had enough of Fidesz.”

Mr Magyar is tapping popular discontentment over the cost of living and cronyism as the European Union continues to freeze much of Hungary’s funding because of corruption allegations.

During Mr Orban’s tenure, the country has become the most corrupt in the European Union, based on Transparency International’s annual index. Instead of a “flying start” he promised four years ago, the economy has been in and out of recession since the Covid-19 pandemic. He has overseen new investment the electric vehicle industry, though that is not providing the boost the government expected.

At a rally in Szekesfehervar on April 10, Mr Orban blamed meagre economic gains over the past fours years on the war in Ukraine. He depicted Mr Magyar as a puppet of the EU in Brussels and the stooge of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His main message: He was the only leader to keep Hungary out of harm’s way and things could only get worse with someone else in charge.

“The real choice is who should form the next government: Zelensky or me?” Mr Orban told supporters as he wrapped up his campaign in his home city.

That sort of rhetoric goes a long way to explain how Mr Orban, 62, has turned Hungary into the EU’s black sheep. He has taken control of everything from the courts to the media, opposing immigration and allying with US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and cosying up to China .

What Fidesz retains, though, is an ability to mobilise its supporters at the right moment, according to Szekesfehervar Mayor Andras Cser-Palkovics, who represents the party in the city. That is why he reckons Fidesz will win again, even if the optics in the capital are different.

“Tisza is dominant in Budapest just as we are in the provinces, so it’s in the in-between places, in cities like Szekesfehervar, where this election will be decided,” Mr Cser-Palkovics, a Fidesz moderate who called out the “excessive political polarisation” of the country, said in an interview at his office. “To use the language of sports, it’s game on.”

Mr Orban was born in Szekesfehervar in 1963, spent a lot of his childhood in the nearby village of Felcsut. Then his family moved to the city for his education.

At the Blanka Teleki high school, above a wood-panelled wall, there is a tableau photograph of Mr Orban’s class that graduated in 1986, including the future premier. He is the city’s most famous living son, albeit now sharing that title with Liverpool football star Dominik Szoboszlai.

By the fall of communism in 1989, Mr Orban was a prominent pro-European anti-regime activist, a founding member of Fidesz, an acronym for Alliance of Young Democrats. He ran as a parliamentary candidate for Szekesfehervar in 1994, placing third with 27 per cent of the vote. Four years later, he was prime minister for the first time, at age 34.

Now it is Mr Magyar who says he represents the new face of Hungary.

In Szekesfehervar’s packed square on March 28, he addressed corruption, the cost-of-living crisis and political scandals – from one involving child abuse at state homes to the latest one depicting Hungary’s government allegedly serving the Kremlin’s interests in the EU.

“I’d like to make it known from this magnificent city that has crowned kings that Hungarians are a freedom-loving people,” Mr Magyar said. “It’s no accident that Tisza is not only surging but flooding all across Hungary, it’s no accident that the countryside rose up against Viktor Orban.”

If Szekesfehervar reflects where Hungarian politics might end up, it also reflects the state of the country.

The city became prosperous magnet for foreign investment in the automotive and electronics industry. But a stroll from its historic centre with classic central European cobbled squares and grand late 19th century pastel-coloured public buildings leads to newly paved streets and yet dilapidated discount stores. Many along the road from the railway station are shuttered.

It also feels the pain of having EU funds put on ice, according to Mr Cser-Palkovics, who won office in 2010 as Fidesz returned to power nationwide. Hungary is being punished for its politics, including its anti-immigration focus, he said.

“We cities and towns are collateral damage in this, we have nothing to do with it so we’re asking for more direct funds,” said Mr Cser-Palkovics, citing a planned transportation hub.

The EU is watching the outcome of the election and the expectation among officials is that, should he win, Mr Magyar will look to quickly unfreeze some of the more than US$20 billion (S$25.4 billion) currently withheld from Hungary.

Many Hungarians now in their 50s and 60s have grown up politically with Mr Orban as the dominant force. Some young people have known no other leader than him. To keep Hungary on the path he wants, Mr Orban must get the vote out in the regions that form the bedrock of his support.

Fidesz has won one of the Szekesfehervar districts every time since 1998, even when the party was in opposition. It is held the other one since 2010.

In the European Parliament election in 2024, just weeks after Tisza was formed, the opposition party already received more votes than Fidesz in one of the two Szekesfehervar districts and narrowly lost in the other, the Fidesz stronghold.

If Tisza takes both on April 12, it would all but certainly signal the end of the Orban era. BLOOMBERG