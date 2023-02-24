Hungary PM says more talks needed on Finland, Sweden Nato bids

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that more parliamentary group talks were needed before lawmakers vote on the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership bids which they will begin debating on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey for harbouring what Ankara considers to be members of terrorist groups.

Speaking on public radio, Mr Orban said he had asked lawmakers of his nationalist Fidesz party to support the Nato bids, adding however that some deputies were “not very enthusiastic” about the expansion and sought further discussion.

Press officials for Fidesz did not respond to e-mailed questions about the possible timing and composition of any bilateral meetings to discuss the ruling party’s concerns, which surfaced for the first time this week after the ratification process had become stranded in Parliament in July.

The Swedish Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Orban, in power since 2010, has used his sweeping majority to overhaul major Hungarian laws with no resistance from his own lawmakers, hardly any of whom have publicly questioned or stood up against the party line over the past 13 years.

The Parliaments of all 30 members of Nato have to ratify any membership bids for the alliance. Hungary’s lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the matter on March 6, according to the Parliament’s agenda published online.

Mr Orban added that in the end, it should be made clear that Hungary supports Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership, but said Turkey’s concerns regarding Sweden’s entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail.

“Regarding Turkey, they are also our allies, and therefore we need to hear their voice,” Mr Orban said.

Turkey recently indicated it would approve only Finland for Nato membership, while Hungary says it has been delayed by a flurry of legislation required to unlock EU funds.

“We need to pay attention to Turkey as in the end, the entire process will stall. Unless there is a solution to Turkey’s problem, then the expansion could fail.”

Concerns

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock last week called on Turkey and Hungary to allow Finland and Sweden to join Nato, stating she expects all Nato members to ratify their bids “without further delay”.

Mr Orban said some ruling party lawmakers were concerned over Nato’s shared border with Russia extending by over 1,000km, pointing to potential geopolitical risks arising from Finland’s entry.

Other lawmakers took issue with what Mr Orban described as Finland and Sweden spreading “outright lies” about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.