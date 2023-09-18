Hungary parliament speaker flags possible further delay in Swedish NATO ratification

BUDAPEST - It is "not sure" Hungary needs to approve the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession, the parliament speaker of the ruling Fidesz party told local television HirTV late on Sunday, signalling a possible further delay in the process.

Hungary's ratification process has been stranded in parliament since July 2022, with Budapest airing concerns about Sweden's NATO membership over Swedish politicians' criticism of Hungary's democratic backsliding. Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified Sweden's bid to join NATO. REUTERS

