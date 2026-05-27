Hungary Parliament approves law to maintain membership in International Criminal Court

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An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

BUDAPEST, May 27 - Hungary's parliament on Wednesday approved legislation to maintain the country's membership in the International Criminal Court, reversing a 2025 decision made by the government of Viktor Orban.

Orban's government decided to withdraw from the ICC, saying the court had become "political." Current Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who ousted Orban in parliamentary elections last month, pledged to halt the withdrawal process and keep Hungary in the ICC.

The International Criminal Court was set up more than two decades ago to prosecute those accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Orban's government announced the withdrawal in April 2025, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a state visit in a rare trip abroad in defiance of an ICC arrest warrant. Hungary rejected the idea of arresting Netanyahu and called the warrant "brazen."

The legislation passed on Wednesday said: "in the interest of international peace and security, and for the protection of human rights it is ... necessary to hold those who committed the worst of international crimes, accountable in an international court."

The law said it is necessary to maintain Hungary's participation in the ICC. REUTERS