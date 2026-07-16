Hungary government reports Orban-era IT contracts to police

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Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza Party, speaks during a press conference a day after the parliamentary election, in which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat, Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Marton Monus

BUDAPEST, July 16 - Hungary's government said on Thursday it sent a report to police about the suspected misuse of public funds during purchases of educational software made by the previous administration of Viktor Orban.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who ousted nationalist premier Orban in April elections, has pledged to clamp down on corruption and set up an independent body to probe alleged graft under Orban. Orban has denied any wrongdoing.

Magyar's Minister of Science and Technology, Zoltan Tanacs, said on Thursday his staff had reviewed IT contracts dating back to 2019, and had raised questions about more than 100 billion forints ($316.07 million) spent on educational software.

"The findings showed a lack of competition, monopolistic systems ... poor quality, and institutions exposed to this situation and unjustifiably high prices," Tanacs told a briefing.

"The state made using these software systems compulsory ... and then schools and institutions had no choice," Tanacs added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in May the EU would unlock €16.4 billion ($18.76 billion) of money for Budapest that had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption. REUTERS