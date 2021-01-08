Hungary extends Covid-19 lockdown to Feb 1

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Hungary has extended partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus until Feb 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday (Jan 8).

The measures - including a curfew between 8pm and 5am, a ban on gatherings, mandatory mask wearing in public, and online tuition for high schools and universities - were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since Nov 11.

"The (government's) operational task force has decided to extend the restrictions currently in place until Feb 1," Mr Orban said during a state media interview.

"As long as there are not enough vaccines, we will stick to the restrictions we have," he said.

The prime minister said primary schools and kindergartens can remain open.

On Friday, Hungary reported 115 new deaths owing to Covid-19, bringing the country's overall death toll to 10,440, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals reached 5,297, with 372 on ventilators.