Hungary draws rebuke over threat to block EU Ukrainian aid

– Hungary prompted an outcry among European Union member states over its threat to block the latest sanctions package against Russia and a €90 billion (S$134.3 billion) loan to Ukraine.

As Russia’s full-scale war hits the four-year mark, the 27-member bloc’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas expressed doubt that members would reach an agreement at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Feb 23.

Hungary said over the weekend that it would block the package following a row with Kyiv over fuel shipments from Russia.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was “astonished” by Hungary’s stance, while Lithuania’s top diplomat said Budapest’s role in holding up EU measures in support of Ukraine raised questions about its membership in the bloc.

“In the long term, we should address whether we really need 27” members, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys told reporters in Brussels, adding that Hungary must end its “manipulations” and that the announcement was “very bad news”.

The Druzhba pipeline carrying Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia was damaged in a Russian attack in late January. Budapest and Bratislava have accused Ukraine of dragging its feet with repairs, while Ukraine said it needs more time to complete the work.

Hungary and Slovakia have not called out Moscow for causing the damage.

In a letter to European Council president Antonio Costa dated Feb 23, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the stalled shipments “an unprovoked act of hostility that undermines the energy security of Hungary”.

Mr Orban, who has a track record of standing down threats against EU policy, said he will block the loan until oil starts flowing again, according to the letter seen by Bloomberg News.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto drove home the position in Brussels, saying he will block the package in a vote expected later on Feb 23.

“We’re going to stand firm on this,” he said ahead of the meeting. “No one can mess with Hungary, no one can threaten our energy security.”

Mr Orban has made his opposition to Ukrainian aid the centrepiece of his campaign ahead of Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary election. His ruling Fidesz party is trailing a pro-EU opposition alliance, raising the prospect that he could be unseated after 16 years in power.

The Hungarian leader has cultivated close ties with US President Donald Trump, who last week gave his “complete and total” endorsement for Mr Orban in the election.

Landlocked Hungary was granted a waiver from US sanctions on Russian oil imports because of Mr Orban’s relationship with Mr Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Budapest last week.

While Budapest does not have to underwrite the EU loan for Kyiv after receiving an exemption in December, it still has leverage over the process as the loan requires unanimous agreement to amend the bloc’s budget.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he expected more solidarity from Hungary for Ukraine.

“Hungarians used to understand what it’s like – Budapest was invaded, actually twice,” he said.

“The ruling party managed to create a climate of hostility towards the victim of aggression and now is trying to exploit that in the general election. It’s quite shocking.” BLOOMBERG