Hungarian opposition leads PM Orban's Fidesz, poll shows

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FILE PHOTO: Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, waves a Hungarian flag at a rally near the venue of ruling Fidesz party closed doors meeting where Prime Minister Viktor Orban discusses campaign issues with party officials in Kotcse, Hungary September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo//File Photo

BUDAPEST, April 10 - Hungary's centre-right Tisza party leads Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, a poll published by newspaper Nepszava showed on Friday.

Nationalist Orban faces the biggest challenge to his rule in 16 years, although the large number of undecided voters means the outcome of the election is uncertain.

Tisza, led by former government insider Peter Magyar, had the support of 52% of decided voters, while 39% backed Fidesz, the poll conducted by Publicus Institute showed.

The survey, which had a sample size of 1,000, showed 38% support for Tisza among all voters, with Fidesz backed by 29%. Some 25% of respondents said they had not decided how they would vote.

Date Agency Fidesz Tisza Our Undecided

Homeland

Apr 7-9 Publicus 29% 38% 4% 25%

Mar Idea 30% 39% 4% 21%

29-Apr 4

Mar Iranytu 34% 41% 3% 18%

31-Apr 4

Mar 27-30 Publicus 30% 36% 4% 24%

Mar 23-28 21 Research 28% 40% 4% 26%

Centre

Mar 24-28 Zavecz 31% 39% 4% 20%

Mar 23-26 Republikon 31% 37% 4% 23%

Mar 17-20 Median 30% 46% 3% 18% REUTERS