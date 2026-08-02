Hungarian music showcase Ozora Festival cut short after two deaths

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Budapest – A music festival held in central Hungary is to end earlier than scheduled, organisers said on Aug 2 , after an American man fell to his death and a young woman died of a heart attack.

The one-week Ozora Festival, described as one of the largest global psychedelic trance gatherings, attracts tens of thousands each year.

On Aug 1 , a 45-year-old American man climbed onto one of the set pieces surrounding the main stage and then plunged to the ground, fatally, police told local news site FEOL.

The authorities and organisers said they believed the man likely took his own life intentionally.

Earlier that day, a 39-year-old Hungarian woman suffered a medical emergency, “probably due to the intense heat”, and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, according to FEOL.

“In light of these tragic events, all music programmes will end at midnight tonight, including those at the Pumpui stage,” organisers said on Facebook, offering their condolences.

Aug 2 was the last full day of the festival, but music performances on the Pumpui stage were previously scheduled to last until the early morning of Aug 3 .

Hungary has been under its highest heat alert since July 30 , with maximum temperatures reaching 40 deg C over this weekend. AFP