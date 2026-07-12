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Calmer winds and higher air humidity levels allowed firefighters to directly attack the flames for the first time, officials said.

GARRUCHA, Spain – A wildfire that has killed at least 12 people as they tried to flee in southern Spain has been stabilised, allowing around 1,500 evacuees to return home, officials said on July 12.

“The fire has been contained within its perimeter and brought under control, with no danger of flames spreading,” the head of the regional government of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, told reporters.

“This is, so to speak, the beginning of the end of a terrifying wildfire that has set records for how quickly it spread,” he added.

Some 600 people evacuated from the fire zone in Spain’s Almeria province had been allowed to return home late on July 11, while the remaining 1,000 evacuees will now be able to do the same in stages, Moreno said.

Burnt-out vehicles still line some roads where people were trapped as the fast-moving fire swept through the area at speeds of up to 100m per minute.

Officials said the 12 people who died in the fast-moving fire had been trapped in vehicles and as they tried to flee on foot.

“I said to my wife, ‘Get out quick, leave everything. Get out.’ And the time it took to say that I was engulfed in a ball of fire,” a tearful Jerome Navarro told French television on July 11.

He and his French wife had just arrived at their holiday home when the flames closed in.

Navarro escaped by throwing himself into a ditch and crawling away, but has not seen his wife, who remains missing.

Final sweep

The authorities have kept the death toll at 12 and cautioned that the number of missing people remains uncertain until autopsies and the identification of recovered bodies are completed.

Officials have said many of the victims could be foreign nationals.

The Civil Guard police planned another search of the affected area Sunday to ensure no victims remain unaccounted for.

“The Civil Guard has entered more than 250 homes to verify that no one was inside, and it will now carry out one final sweep of the area to make a complete check that no one else remains,” Virginia Barcones, secretary-general for Civil Protection, told Spain’s public broadcaster on July 12.

“I sincerely hope they don’t find anyone else, but we need to carry out one final thorough search to make sure that’s the case.”

Calmer winds and higher air humidity levels allowed firefighters on July 11 to directly attack the flames for the first time, officials said.

The authorities suspect the wildfire – one of the deadliest in Spain’s recent history – began on July 9 when a power line broke during an extreme heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 deg C in recent weeks.

Winter and spring rains spurred abundant vegetation that later dried out in successive heat waves, leaving ample fuel for wildfires, officials said.

‘Absolutely terrified’

The fire has so far ravaged around 7,000ha of land, Moreno said.

“We were absolutely terrified. We could see the flames. It was horrific,” Manoli Ramos, 72, a councillor in the small whitewashed village of Bedar where the victims were found told AFP, adding “it was like hell”.

Around 500 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze, which erupted on July 9 in the Gallardos area, home to many foreign residents.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the devastated area on July 13.

The identification of the victims has been delayed by difficulties collecting DNA samples from relatives, some of whom are travelling from abroad.

Scientists agree that climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather events such as heatwaves more likely and more intense.

Deadly wildfires devoured almost 400,000ha of land in Spain in 2025 , the highest figure recorded for the country by the European Forest Fire Information System. AFP