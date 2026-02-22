Hundreds rally in Paris to support Ukraine after four years of war

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a march for Ukraine ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, in Paris on Feb 21.

PARIS - Around two thousand people marched in Paris on Feb 21 to show their support for Ukraine, police estimated, just days before the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Demonstrators marching through the French capital chanted: “We support Ukraine against Putin, who is killing it”, and “Frozen Russian assets must be confiscated, they belong to Ukraine”.

“In public opinion, there is massive support for Ukraine that has not wavered since the first day of the full-scale invasion” by the Russian army on February 24, 2022, European Parliament member Raphael Glucksmann, told AFP.

“On the other hand, in the French political class, sounds of giving up are starting to emerge. On both the far left and the far right, voices of capitulation are getting louder and louder,” he added.

Police estimated around 2,000 people joined the demonstration.

Among those marching, Ms Irina Kryvosheia, a Ukrainian who arrived in France several years ago, “thanked with all her heart the people present”.

She said they reminded “everyone that what has been happening for four years is not normal, it is not right”.

Ms Kryvosheia said she remained in daily contact with her parents in Kyiv, who told her how they were deprived “for several days” of heating, electricity and running water following intense bombardments by the Russian army.

Mr Francois Grunewald, head of “Comite d’Aide Medicale Ukraine”, had just returned from a one-month mission in the country, where the humanitarian organisation has delivered around 40 generators since the beginning of the year.

Russia’s full-scale invasion sent shock waves around the world and triggered the bloodiest and most destructive conflict in Europe since World War II.

The war has killed tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of military personnel on both sides.

Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine, where vast areas have been devastated by fighting.