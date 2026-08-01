Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hundreds rally in Madrid against migrant ‘invasion’ in Ceuta

Far-right demonstrators protest against the mass arrival of Moroccan migrants in Ceuta, in Madrid on July 31.

MADRID - Hundreds of anti-migrant protesters rallied outside Morocco’s embassy in Madrid on July 31 to denounce what they called a migrant “invasion” of Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta.

Several protesters performed Nazi salutes, some openly and without covering their faces.

Local authorities in Ceuta said around 60,000 migrants had entered the enclave in recent days, although the Spanish government said on July 31 that “practically the entirety” of those who crossed had already returned to Morocco.

“Spain, Christian and not Muslim!” and “National unity!” protesters chanted, many dressed entirely in black, an AFP journalist said.

Some demonstrators carried a large banner reading “Remigration” – a term promoted by several far-right groups in Europe that refers to the forced or encouraged return of migrants or people of immigrant background.

Others waved Spain’s red-and-yellow flags and called for the defence of “Spanish identity”.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist government, which has defended a relatively open approach to migration compared with many other European countries, was also targeted by demonstrators.

Protesters accused him of “selling” Spain “to Muslims” and blamed him for what they described as an “out-of-control crisis”.

A heavy police presence was deployed around the embassy, including a helicopter and a surveillance drone overhead. AFP