Hundreds rally in Glasgow for action against climate change

GLASGOW • Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow to urge world leaders to act on climate change in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the start of the crucial COP26 summit.

Joining them was Swedish teen green icon Greta Thunberg, who arrived by train from London and was ushered from the platform and into the host city by a large police escort.

"Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome," tweeted the 18-year-old, who last Friday had attended a small London protest against global banks, accusing them of destabilising the planet and putting many people's lives at risk.

Activists from around the world have descended on Glasgow and organisers are expecting up to 100,000 people at a major demonstration on Friday.

Ms Thunberg told the BBC in an interview that the activists wanted banks to "stop funding our destruction", because so many still direct funding to companies such as oil groups. She had recently berated politicians for 30 years of "blah, blah, blah", rather than acting to curb global warming.

Attendees had come from far and wide, including several other European countries, with some having walked long distances, to voice their frustrations at the United Nations conference starting yesterday and running until Nov 12.

Earlier, demonstrators marched through the centre of Scotland's biggest city, holding placards bearing slogans such as "actions not words" and "stop fossil fuels".

They were led by members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action group, which has brought cities around the world to a standstill with its protest tactics and has vowed to do the same in Glasgow.

Separately, Belgian pensioner Dirk van Esbroeck and about 20 other members of a so-called "grandparents for the climate" group had travelled by train from Belgium to Edinburgh before walking the last 75km to Glasgow.

"We are waiting for more ambitious measures, for our political leaders to be aware of the urgency of the situation," he said. "Because our children, our grandchildren risk living in a much more complicated world, which is going to suffer serious climate disruptions."

"There is still a long way to go between declarations and action," added the 68-year-old, who has five children and 12 grandchildren.

More than 100 leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.

"We just want to see concrete measures, we want to see support for the global south as well," said Ms Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator who had walked from Spain. "It's the last chance," she added about the gathering.

Student Maciej Walczuk, 19, noted that despite 25 previous COP-style summits, "the climate situation is as bad as it has ever been".

Police say about 10,000 officers from across the United Kingdom will be deployed each day during the summit, the largest policing operation ever held in Scotland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS