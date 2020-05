Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over US death

LONDON (REUTERS) - Hundreds of people protested in London and Berlin on Sunday (May 31) in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States over the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

The protesters knelt in central London's Trafalgar Square, chanting "No justice, no peace", and then marched past the Houses of Parliament and finished up outside the US Embassy.

Several hundred protesters also staged a rally outside the US Embassy in Berlin, holding up posters saying "Justice for George Floyd", "Stop killing us" and "Who's neckst".

The death of Mr George Floyd after his arrest on Monday has triggered a tide of protests in the United States, unleashing long simmering rage over racial bias in the US criminal justice system.

Some rallies have turned violent as demonstrators blocked traffic, set fires and clashed with riot police, some of whom fired tear gas and plastic bullets in an effort to restore order.