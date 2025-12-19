Straitstimes.com header logo

Hundreds of migrants land in Greece after search operation at sea

ATHENS - Greece’s Coast Guard rescued about 545 migrants from a fishing boat off Europe’s southernmost island of Gavdos on Dec 19, ‍one ​of the biggest groups to reach ‍the country in recent months.

The migrants were found during a Greek search ​operation ​some 29.6km off Gavdos, a Coast Guard statement said. They are all well and are being taken to ‍the port of Agia Galini on the nearby island of ​Crete, it added.

Greece was on ⁠the front line of a 2015 and 2016 migration crisis when more than a million people from the Middle East and Africa landed on its shores before ​moving on to other European countries, mainly Germany.

Flows have ebbed since then, but ‌both Crete and Gavdos – ​the two Mediterranean islands nearest to the African coast – have seen a steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, reaching their shores over the past year and deadly accidents remain common along that route.

Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Italy will be eligible for help ‍in dealing with

migratory pressures under a new EU ​mechanism

when the bloc’s pact on migration and asylum enters into force ​in mid-2026.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos ‌Mitsotakis has said deportation of rejected asylum seekers will be a priority. REUTERS

