Hundreds of British Airways flights cancelled for second day

LONDON (DPA) - British Airways on Tuesday (Sept 10) cancelled hundreds of departures for the second day running as pilots continued a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

The airline has estimated that the two-day strike that started on Monday will affect 195,000 customers.

It has been labelled one of the biggest in the airline's history, and the first by its pilots. According to the British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa), one strike day costs the airline about £40 million (S$68 million). In July, the pilots declined an offer by British Airways of an 11.5 per cent pay rise over three years.

Balpa said the first day of "strike action was supported virtually 100 per cent". The union said late on Monday that no new talks were planned. "Pilots are standing firm," Balpa's general secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement.

British Airways said it was "ready and willing" to resume talks.

Most of British Airway's 850 scheduled flights per day would be cancelled, with passengers being offered a refund or a later flight.

The airline apologised for the cancellations and said that it had no information about which pilots would strike. "We had no option but to cancel nearly 100 per cent of our flights," it said.

Flights operated by BA CityFlyer, SUN-AIR and Comair were not affected, British Airways said.

Unions that organise cabin crew staff and ground crew have accepted pay rises.

British Airways said it flies to over 70 countries and transports more than 40 million customers a year.

A second strike is planned for Sept 27.