Straitstimes.com header logo

Human rights are under assault, says UN Secretary General

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

GENEVA, Feb 23 - Human rights are under assault worldwide, the United Nations chief warned on Monday, citing widespread abuses of international law and devastating civilian suffering in conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, and Ukraine.

"The rule of law is being outmuscled by the rule of force," said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Human rights are being pushed back deliberately, Guterres said, urging member states not to view international human rights as a menu to pick from.

Guterres strongly defended the U.N. human rights system which is in "survival mode" because of funding cuts, attacks on some of its experts and the United States' withdrawal from one of its key universal rights accountability mechanisms .

"Humanitarian needs are exploding while funding collapses," he said.

The U.N. human rights office, like other parts of the organisation, faces a budget crunch following the decision to cut funding by the United States - the top donor to the U.N. - as well as other governments.

Washington in February paid about $160 million of the more than $4 billion it owes to the U.N., a United Nations spokesperson said on Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

Human rights

International law

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.