Huawei to get planning permission for UK R&D site: Report

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Huawei is expected to obtain planning permission to construct a £400 million (S$691 million) research and development centre in the UK this week, the Sunday Times reported.

The centre will be built near Cambridge and will focus on researching and developing chips for broadband use, the report said.

The facility is a 15-minute drive from semiconductor company ARM Holdings.

British security officials earlier told UK telecommunications companies to stockpile Huawei gear to ensure sufficient inventory in the event that supplies are disrupted by possible US sanctions.