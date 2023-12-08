How Russia punched a $14b hole in the West’s oil sanctions

LONDON – The failure of Western sanctions on Russian oil exports can be seen a short boat ride from the Greek coastal town of Gytheio, where two oil tankers with rusty hulls and a combined age of 57 years sit just metres apart from one another. The identity of the ships’ owners and insurer are elusive. They sail under the only flag in the world deemed by authorities to be “very high risk”. And the final destination of the profits from trading their Russian fuel is a mystery.

Even their movements are suspicious. Digital tracking systems showed the 26-year-old Turba floating over 6.4km (four miles) away, as the 274m (900-foot) Simba emptied its fuel cargo into the smaller vessel, in the full view of a Bloomberg documentary team. On the same day as this ship-to-ship transfer took place in September, more than a dozen similar vessels – part of a vast shadow fleet – floated nearby, doing the same thing or getting ready to.

Designed to reduce funding for the Kremlin’s military assault on Ukraine, the sanctions deal agreed a year ago this week included a US$60 (S$80) per barrel price cap for seaborne Russian oil – US$24 below the average market price over the last 12 months. Instead, it has fostered a lucrative business for scores of difficult-to-trace traders and shipping companies. As much as US$11 billion a year of petrodollars are evaporating between when the oil leaves Russia to when it reaches buyers, according to trade data compiled by Bloomberg.

The price cap was structured to prevent companies in Group of Seven nations from providing Russia with services like shipping and insurance when the oil was being sold for more than US$60. At the same time, the European Union barred almost all oil imports from Russia, which up to that point had been the bloc’s main supplier, forcing Moscow into the arms of two dominant customers: China and India.

The sanctions plan was conceived as a way to constrain Russia’s oil revenues without causing a spike in global energy prices. A byproduct has been the reshaping of the financial architecture of the oil and maritime trade in a way that some experts say might be hard to reverse at the end of the conflict or after the eventual lifting of the existing sanctions regime. It has increased fears of an environmental catastrophe and left the door open to these unseen oil funds flowing back into the Kremlin to finance the Ukraine conflict.

“The shadow fleet and alternatives to Western maritime insurance are not new. Iran has used them for years. Now that a massive producer like Russia is using them, they have become more mainstream,” said Mr Eddie Fishman, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, who has helped shape previous US sanctions on Iran and Russia and advocates the use of secondary sanctions to give the existing measures teeth. “Absent concerted action to make it costlier to use these substandard alternatives to Western services, they will grow and become a structural feature of the world oil trade.”

Despite tentative signs that the West is reacting to try and frustrate Russia’s workarounds, the authorities in Greece argue they are powerless to prevent these clandestine shipping activities taking place just off the nation’s coast. They happen in international waters that begin six miles from its shoreline in the Laconian Gulf, the stretch of water where the Turba and Simba came together.

Spain, another EU member state, was able to stamp out similar activity earlier this year, leaving Greece – the world’s single largest oil tanker-owning nation – as a crucial outlier. Operating under the price cap, Greek-owned vessels handled more of Moscow’s oil this year than rivals from any other individual country except Russia itself.

The Greek owners were able to stay in the trade – without breaking EU rules – after the country’s diplomats successfully lobbied other member states to water down measures that would have otherwise restricted the shippers’ ability to trade with Russia. Greek vessels have carried 20 per cent of all Russia’s oil shipments so far in 2023 and almost a third of its exports of the flagship grade Urals crude, according to shipping data.

How long that will continue is uncertain. The International Maritime Organisation, the watchdog that oversees shipping, said on Dec 6 that the illegal activities of the shadow fleet of oil tankers present a “grave concern” for environmental safety, and called for a global clampdown. It asked member states to promote actions to prevent illegal operations in the maritime sector by the shadow fleet. Without mentioning Russia by name, the IMO noted that the ships “pose a real and high risk of incident, particularly when engaging in ship-to-ship transfers.”

The importance of the shadow fleet to Moscow is evident – it moved about 45 per cent of Russia’s oil in 2023.

The shadow fleet “is becoming entrenched,” said Mr Lars Barstad, chief executive officer of the management arm of Frontline Ltd., owner of some of the world’s giant supertankers, “and this will continue as long as regulators are unable to act against it.”

The ship owners and traders involved have helped Russia navigate its way round a sanctions package that was initially advertised as an aggressive move that for the first time was to impose a price cap on a major internationally traded commodity.

Yet Russia’s revenues from its main tax-generating sources of petrodollars almost doubled between April and October. Russia’s net oil revenues of US$11.3 billion in October accounted for 31 per cent of the nation’s overall net budget revenue for the month, according to Bloomberg calculations that are built around Russian finance ministry data, but smooth out profit-based tax revenue. That was the highest since May 2022 and exceeded any single month in the year before the invasion of Ukraine, which initially caused huge volatility to the nation’s exports.

Domestic and shadow fleet owners collectively moved over 70 per cent of Russian oil cargoes in the first nine months of 2023, allowing Moscow to maintain control over its exports and progressively increase prices.