How does heat stress affect the body and how to cope in a heatwave

Seniors

To reduce the risk of heat stroke, here is what seniors can do:

• Shade your rooms from the heat

• Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day

• Moisten your skin regularly

• Spend several hours in a cool or air-conditioned room

• Eat more fruit, vegetables and cold food

Children and adults

To reduce the risk of dehydration, here is what children and adults can do:

• Do not stay out in the full sun

• Drink lots of water and avoid alcohol

• Avoid intense physical effort