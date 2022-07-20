How does heat stress affect the body and how to cope in a heatwave

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Europe is in the grip of a record-breaking heatwave and wildfires are raging across the Mediterranean. Searing summer heat waves are also expected to return this week across large parts of China, lasting through late August, the state weather forecaster said, despite brief interludes of seasonal rain.
When the body is exposed to unusually high temperatures, it can have the following effects:
Heart
• Increased heart rate
• Fall in blood pressure
• Increased risk of cardiac arrest
Blood circulation
• Formation of blood clots
• Alteration of oxygenated blood ﬂow to vital organs
Skin
• Excessive sweating
• Failure of sweating mechanism in extreme heat
• Skin feels hot to the touch
Nervous system
• Headaches
• Faintness, dizziness
• Confusion, reduced awareness
• Convulsions
Renal system
• Disruption of blood ﬂow and oxygen to the kidneys
• Low production of urine
• Kidney dysfunction
Digestive system
• Nausea, vomiting
• Damage to the intestines
Muscles
• Impaired function
• Cramps due to dehydration
• Spasms
How to cope in a heatwave
Seniors
To reduce the risk of heat stroke, here is what seniors can do:
• Shade your rooms from the heat
• Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day
• Moisten your skin regularly
• Spend several hours in a cool or air-conditioned room
• Eat more fruit, vegetables and cold food
Children and adults
To reduce the risk of dehydration, here is what children and adults can do:
• Do not stay out in the full sun
• Drink lots of water and avoid alcohol
• Avoid intense physical effort
Heat-related illnesses
Here is a look at the most common health effects or symptoms caused by extreme heat:
Heat cramps
Main symptoms
Painful muscle cramps or spasms (abdomen, arms, calves), heavy sweating.
Causes
Prolonged exposure to extreme heat, combined with dehydration.
Immediate treatment
• Stop activity
• Move to a cooler location
• Drink non-alcoholic ﬂuids
• Seek medical attention if cramps persist
Heat exhaustion
Main symptoms
Heavy sweating, fatigue, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, thirst, fainting, headache, irritability.
Causes
Exposure to extreme heat over extended period (usually several days), combined with dehydration. It is a severe illness that requires emergency medical treatment.
Immediate treatment
• Move to cool/air-conditioned environment, use wet cloth or cold packs to cool down
• Sip non-alcoholic ﬂuids
• Loosen clothing
• Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or persist, or if person has heart problems or high blood pressure
Heat stroke
Main symptoms
High temperatures, profuse sweating, fast heart rate, severe vomiting or diarrhoea, hot/ﬂushed skin, unconsciousness, difﬁculty breathing, altered mental state.
Causes
Prolonged exposure to, or physical exertion in, high temperatures. Body fails to regulate its temperature, 40 deg C or higher.
It is the most serious medical condition that requires emergency treatment. It can result in death.
Immediate treatment
• Seek emergency help
• Reduce body temperature with available resources (wet blanket, ice packs, cool bath, water spray)
• Move person to cooler place, no direct sunlight
• Remove unnecessary clothing
• Watch for signs of progressive heat stroke like unconsciousness or difﬁculty in breathing. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, administered by a trained person, may be required