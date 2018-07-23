How does British PM May relax? Walking, cooking and US police drama NCIS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a question-and-answer session with employees at the Armstrong Works engineering facility in Newcastle on July 23, 2018.
Published
1 hour ago

NEWCASTLE (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May gave some insight on Monday (July 23) about how she deals with what one voter said was the most stressful job in the world: walking with her husband, cooking and watching US police drama NCIS.

While on a visit to a factory to the northern English city of Newcastle, Mrs May was asked how she coped with "the world's most stressful job".

"I like walking so my husband and I enjoy going walking when we can, taking holidays walking," Mrs May said.

"I enjoy cooking, which has a benefit because you get to eat it as well as make it. I have over 150 cookbooks, so I spend quite a lot of time looking at cookbooks."

"I quite like watching NCIS when I can," Mrs May said.

