How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires in Europe

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Europe is in the grip of a record-breaking heatwave and wildfires are raging across the Mediterranean. Here's how climate change drives these events.

Hotter, more frequent heatwaves

Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent.

This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the UN's global panel of climate scientists (IPCC).

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2 deg C since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events.

"Every heatwave that what we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of climate change," said Dr Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research collaboration.

But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor.

A study in the journal Nature this month found that heatwaves in Europe have increased three-to-four times faster than in other northern mid-latitudes such as the United States.

The authors linked this to changes in the jet stream - a fast west-to-east air current in the northern hemisphere.

Fingerprints of climate change

To find out exactly how much climate change affected a specific heatwave, scientists conduct "attribution studies".

Since 2004, more than 400 such studies have been done for extreme weather events, including heat, floods and drought - calculating how much of a role climate change played in each.

This involves simulating the modern climate hundreds of times and comparing it to simulations of a climate without human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.

For example, scientists with World Weather Attribution determined that a record-breaking heatwave in western Europe in June 2019 was 100 times more likely to occur now in France and the Netherlands than if humans had not changed the climate.

Heatwaves will still get worse