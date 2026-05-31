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Horses bolt through Rome after policeman lights fireworks at parade rehearsal

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A horse on the loose gallops during the nighttime rehearsals for a parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic, in Rome, Italy, May 29, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Lucio Virzi Fotografo/via REUTERS

A horse on the loose gallops through the streets of Rome after it bolted from rehearsals for Italy’s Republic Day parade.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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ROME – Fireworks set off without permission by a traffic policeman during a late-night rehearsal for Italy’s Republic Day parade startled dozens of horses, sending them bolting through the capital and injuring several riders, police said.

The unexpected bangs shortly before 11.30pm on May 29 caused panic among the ceremonial horses, some of which had riders while others were being led by hand.

Around 35 horses fled onto the busy Via Cristoforo Colombo, where some drivers videoed them as they galloped down the road. The last horse was recovered at dawn around 14km from the scene.

Several riders were thrown. A 22-year-old soldier suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung but was not in life-threatening condition. Around 15 horses were injured, but none was put down.

Mario De Sclavis, commander of Rome’s police force, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper on May 31 that the incident “discredits the image of the Corps and its officers”.

The fireworks were set off near the ancient Baths of Caracalla, where mounted units from the army, Carabinieri paramilitary force and police were rehearsing for the annual June 2 parade.

Officials have said a municipal policeman from the traffic emergency unit had lit a battery of fireworks about 200m from the horses. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.