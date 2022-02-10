Hopes rise as efforts intensify to defuse Ukraine tensions

BERLIN (AFP) - Hopes rose on Wednesday (Feb 9) that efforts to stop Russia from invading Ukraine may be starting to pay off, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joining Kyiv and Moscow in a chorus of "positive" voices assessing that diplomatic bids to defuse the crisis could work.

In the face of the worst stand-off between Russia and the West since the Cold War, diplomatic action has kicked into high gear, taking French President Emmanuel Macron to Kyiv and Moscow earlier this week.

After separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Macron said on Tuesday he glimpsed a way forward towards easing tensions.

The Russian leader had told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation", he said.

While the West accuses Russia of having massed 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said "diplomacy is continuing to lower tensions".

"The way the greater European community responds to this crisis will determine the future of European security and of each individual European state," he said.

More upbeat noises also emerged from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters "there were positive signals that a solution to Ukraine could be based only on fulfilling the Minsk agreements", which ended the worst of the fighting in 2014 between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists.

Mr Scholz, who had come under fire at home over his dithering response to the Ukraine crisis, said he saw progress after a flurry of talks on various levels.

"The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that will be achieved," he added after meeting Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

On Wednesday, Mr Macron briefed his United States counterpart Joe Biden on his talks with Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, the White House said.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned that Mr Putin was continuing to send troops to the border.

"We have continued to see even over the last 24 hours additional capabilities flow from elsewhere in Russia to that border with Ukraine and Belarus," he told reporters.

But Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the Russian forces on the frontier did not appear to be ready to launch an all-out assault, and were instead being used primarily "for political pressure and blackmail" at this stage.

Mr Scholz, who is to huddle with Baltic leaders on Thursday, is accelerating his diplomatic pace to reassure allies that Germany would not be the weakest link among allies in standing up to Russia.

Less than 24 hours after a trip to Washington, Mr Scholz late on Tuesday stood alongside Polish leader Andrzej Duda and Mr Macron to declare the Europeans' unity in their goal of averting war.