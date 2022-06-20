Hopes fade for swift Nato accession for Finland, Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Finland and Sweden are to discuss their stalled Nato bids with Turkey in Brussels on Monday (June 20), but hopes are fading that they will be able resolve their dispute before an alliance summit next week, experts say.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was to meet with representatives from the three countries to try to make progress on the Nordic nations' membership applications, which have been blocked by Ankara.

"I think it is possible but it would be very difficult," Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkey Studies at Stockholm University, told AFP.

"It would require both sides to show real willingness to make some compromises," he said.

Nato and the two Nordic countries had expected the application process to be quick.

But Ankara's last-minute opposition caught them all off-guard, at a time when Nato is keen to display a unified front vis-a-vis Russia.

Ankara has accused Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a "terrorist" group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Ankara has also demanded that they lift their weapons freezes on Turkey.

Any Nato membership deal must be unanimously approved by all 30 members of the alliance, and fears are now mounting that Turkey could delay the Nordics' bids indefinitely.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin recently expressed fears that unless the issues are resolved "before Madrid, there is a risk that the situation will freeze".

Kurdish quandary

Ankara's anger has primarily been directed at Sweden.

"Sweden does view the PKK as a terrorist organisation and has done so since 1984," Levin said, adding that it was "arguably the first country apart from Turkey" to do so.

"So in that sense Sweden does not really stand out" from other European countries.

However, Sweden has expressed support for the YPG, a US-backed Syrian Kurdish group, and its political arm, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Ankara views the YPG, which fought against the Islamic State group in Syria with Western support, as the PKK's Syria offshoot.